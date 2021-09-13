Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,849 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,849 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of OneWater Marine worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Equity Holdings LP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 203,907 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 225.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $38.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $572.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,354 shares of company stock worth $1,912,115. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

