Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $47.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.22. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

