Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yandex.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Yandex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Yandex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after acquiring an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after buying an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 5.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,135,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,606,000 after buying an additional 215,121 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $80.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 157.10, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.