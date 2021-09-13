Fifth Third Bancorp Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,297 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

