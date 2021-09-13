American Century Companies Inc. Invests $2.31 Million in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in VEREIT by 627.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VEREIT by 87.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER opened at $47.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

