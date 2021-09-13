Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 174.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 150.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 15,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $245,694.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,130,891 shares in the company, valued at $18,196,036.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 60,430 shares of company stock worth $976,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

