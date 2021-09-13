Arizona State Retirement System Has $298,000 Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 42.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $738,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,195 in the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLQT opened at $13.01 on Monday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.10.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

