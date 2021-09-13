Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avantor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Avantor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avantor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR opened at $42.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $42.69.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

