Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avantor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,774 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,636,000 after acquiring an additional 381,330 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,383 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 68,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $2,423,128.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,379,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,718,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

