Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $244,748.52 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of FITB opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 234.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.
FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
