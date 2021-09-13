Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $244,748.52 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 234.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

