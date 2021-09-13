Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,093 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after acquiring an additional 270,653 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 684.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 214,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,091 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,000 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

