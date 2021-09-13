Bank of America Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $480.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $410.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $445.33.

LULU opened at $425.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $434.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

