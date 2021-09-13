Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $5,632,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

