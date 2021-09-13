Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

ZYME opened at $32.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

