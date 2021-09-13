Arizona State Retirement System Has $306,000 Stock Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Seaboard by 120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 400.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 30.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $351,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,991.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,750.16 and a 1-year high of $4,390.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

