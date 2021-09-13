Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 71,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

DCOM stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 18,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $625,219.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

