Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $40.00 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.30.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

