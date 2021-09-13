Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Energizer worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Energizer by 150.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Energizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Energizer by 59.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Energizer by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $38.18 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

