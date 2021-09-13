US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Ecology by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,076,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,405,000 after acquiring an additional 243,136 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in US Ecology by 14.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 421,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,743 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $35.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

