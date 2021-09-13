Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.56 Million Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $160.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $124.90 and a 1 year high of $181.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.88.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $324.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.17 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

