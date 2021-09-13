Rhumbline Advisers Sells 14,844 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,844 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,096,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,157,000 after buying an additional 414,288 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 370,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 232,170 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Mueller Industries by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mueller Industries by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 99,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,182,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of MLI opened at $42.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

