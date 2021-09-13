Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,827 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Worthington Industries worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $53.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.01.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

