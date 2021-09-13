Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 398,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

