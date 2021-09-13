American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,893,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 368,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.50 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

