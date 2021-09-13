Insider Buying: Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Buys 24,749 Shares of Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 24,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $457,856.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 44,042 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54.

On Thursday, August 26th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $588.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,937 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206.

