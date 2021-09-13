Dario Calogero Sells 37,500 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) CEO Dario Calogero sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $465,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dario Calogero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of Kaleyra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:KLR opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $478.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $2,883,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

