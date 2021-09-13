ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Sells $506,692.00 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $46.89 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,379,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 221,308 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

