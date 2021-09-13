ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PRQR. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $411.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.51.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,059,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.