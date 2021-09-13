Comparing Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FREYR Battery and Integer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 117.47%. Integer has a consensus price target of $103.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.09%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Integer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and Integer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -14.82 Integer $1.07 billion 2.89 $77.26 million $2.77 33.94

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53%

Summary

Integer beats FREYR Battery on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

