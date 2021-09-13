Financial Survey: Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) vs. Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Centamin alerts:

This table compares Centamin and Augusta Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $828.74 million 1.79 $155.98 million $0.13 9.85 Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Centamin has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin N/A N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A -143.62% -37.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Centamin and Augusta Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 1 2 4 0 2.43 Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centamin presently has a consensus price target of $1.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.72%. Given Centamin’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centamin is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Summary

Centamin beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.