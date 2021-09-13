US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Telefónica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Telefónica by 7.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 309,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 27.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

