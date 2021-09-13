Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bunge were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,028,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BG opened at $76.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

