US Bancorp DE Purchases 226 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,151.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $178.98 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.92 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.