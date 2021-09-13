New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,049 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 569.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 58.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

PJT opened at $75.53 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

