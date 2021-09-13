Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report sales of $17.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $21.54 million. Xencor posted sales of $35.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $134.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $143.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $85.41 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $122.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $32.63 on Monday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 41.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 535,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after buying an additional 35,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 105,573.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 15,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

