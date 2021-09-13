US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth $163,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $109.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

