iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stake Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $73.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.