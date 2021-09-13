US Bancorp DE Sells 182 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in MSA Safety by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1,188.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $155.63 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $123.25 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.47 and a 200 day moving average of $161.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.