Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB opened at $72.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $67.19 and a one year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

