Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $155.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.23 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $165.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heritage Insurance.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $6.53 on Monday. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 81.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 94.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,651,000 after buying an additional 202,118 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.