Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,119 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

HRTG opened at $6.53 on Monday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $182.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

