Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $755.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.