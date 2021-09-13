Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after acquiring an additional 236,218 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,363 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 130,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 53,750 shares in the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OBNK opened at $40.10 on Monday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $942.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

