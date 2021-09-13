Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $155.06 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $159.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.94.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.