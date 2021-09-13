Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 118,980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DHT by 4.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 11.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 311,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 32,980 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $992.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. DHT had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, August 15th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

