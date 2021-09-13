Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,010 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brady by 31.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,761,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,644,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,578,000 after buying an additional 274,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,542,000 after buying an additional 174,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brady by 167.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 85,283 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brady by 162.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 80,510 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brady stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. Brady Co. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

