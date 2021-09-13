Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $116.10. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.