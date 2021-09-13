Peter N. Witty Sells 300 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,985.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,978.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,868.15.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

