Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Outfront Media were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth $44,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $16,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $437,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $395,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OUT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

