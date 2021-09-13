Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $929,686. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.63 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

